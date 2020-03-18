Flight bringing stranded Indians from Iran to land at Dabolim today

Vasco: Indians stranded in Iran, the country that has been badly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), will be brought to Goa and quarantined in special rooms set up at the Mormugao harbour.

According to sources, all preparations have been made to bring the Indians by a special flight, which is likely to land at the Dabolim airport by Thursday morning or afternoon. The first and second floors of the old Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) office, which is based at the Mormugao harbour, will be allocated for quarantining the Indians arriving by the special flight. Mormugao port authorities, however, are tightlipped on the details of preparations being made.

Senior officials of MPT had inspected the first and second floors of the building earlier this week and all necessary facilities like power and water connections have been taken care of. Meanwhile, various union bodies of MPT have taken objection to the old office premises being allocated for quarantining the returnees. The union bodies have decided to confront the officials of MPT over this move.