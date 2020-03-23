Fit, female and fierce

NT BUZZ

Panaji-based youth organization Yuva recently conducted a free health check-up camp for women on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Vidhyadhiraj Hall, opposite Maruti Temple of Shree Mahalaxmi

Temple, Panaji.

On the occasion, over 100 people were treated by a team of doctors including Amol Tilve, Rosann Monteiro, Saeesh Mavalankar, and Pradnya Kuttikar and headed by physician Rufino Monteiro. Free medicines were also dispensed at the camp. The check-ups conducted included fasting blood sugar level, uric acid, HB1AC estimation, dental, bone density estimation, dermatology, general health checkup and gynecology.

Founder of Yuva, Raghuvir Mahale expressed his happiness over the number of registrations received for the camp and the organisation’s gratitude towards the doctors and staff present. Secretary of Yuva, Akhil Prabhu Verlekar and treasurer Shashank Sukhthankar informed that more such activities towards society will be conducted

this year.