Fishing ban to set in on June 1

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The annual 61-day-long ban on mechanised fishing will come into force from June 1 in the state.

Around 1,500 trawlers from the state will pull their nets off Goa’s territorial waters, as the government has issued an order imposing the ban on mechanised fishing along the coast from June 1 to July 31.

The ban is imposed to facilitate breeding of aqua fauna as well as the safety of fishermen during the monsoon, which is predicted to hit Goa by June 6.

A senior official of the fisheries department on Tuesday said fishing jetties would be sealed on Wednesday.

The state government machinery will ensure that the ban is not defied.

Invoking sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 4 of the Goa, Daman and Diu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1980 (Act No. 3 of 1981), with the aim of conserving fish, “the department prohibits fishing by fishing vessels fitted with mechanical means of propulsion and by means of trawl-net and purse-seine net,” the order has said. However, registered motorised canoes fitted with outboard or inboard motors of up to 10 HP capacities as a means of propulsion, using gill nets only have been allowed to carry out fishing activities.