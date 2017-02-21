Fishermen should aid Coast Guard in protecting nation’s security: Prabhu

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu, on Tuesday, said that Indian Coast Guard is playing a vital role in protecting the vast coastline of our nation.

Prabhu was addressing the gathering after inducting the fourth in the series of the new 105 metre Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ‘ICGS Shaunak’ in the Indian Coast Guard, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), using its in-house design.

‘ICGS Shaunak’ is the largest and most advanced new generation OPV, and was commissioned in service of the nation at an impressive ceremony held at the GSL yard on Tuesday.

The function was attended by director general of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh, chairman and managing director of GSL Rear Admiral (retired) Shekhar Mital, assistant director general of Indian Coast Guard K Natrajan, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area Rear Admiral Puneet Bahl, deputy inspector general of Indian Coast Guard, Goa Region, Manoj Baadkar, S P Raikar, T N Sudhakar, B B Nagpal besides the senior officials of GSL, Indian Coast Guard and others.

Stating that the coastline of our nation is very vast, Prabhu appealed to the fishermen to co-operate and co-ordinate with the Indian Coast Guard, as they venture out into the sea for fishing, in protecting the nation’s security.

Speaking on the occasion, the director general of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh highlighted the strong symbiotic relationship between GSL and Indian Coast Guard. Rear Admiral (retired) Mital, in his speech, highlighted the remarkable turnaround of the shipyard in last 3 years

“ICGS Shaunak was delivered 62 days ahead of the schedule. It took us 3 years to build it,” said Mital and added that there are very few parallels of this kind in delivery and execution performance in Indian shipbuilding industry, and “compares favorably with international shipbuilding standards.”