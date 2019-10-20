Fishermen seek public hearing on dredging of River Sal

NT NETWORK

Margao

While the government has revived the two-decade old proposal for dredging of the River Sal, traditional fishermen have demanded a public hearing on the proposed

work.

The government has recently held a meeting with sarpanchas of 11 panchayats of Assolna, Cavelossim, Ambelim, Chinchinim, Telaulim, Varca, Orlim, Carmona, Benaulim, Dramapur, and Velim panchayats over dredging of the River Sal; a presentation was held by the Captain of Ports.

The traditional fishermen are of the opinion that while the dredging would impact the livelihood of nearly 3,000 families, the authorities should hold a public meeting to discuss the dredging issue with the stakeholders.

They pointed out that there are apprehensions about the dredging work and added the traditional fishermen need to know if the

dredging would be carried out along the navigational channel or the entire

river.

They said that there is no clarity on the depth of dredging and that rumours are making rounds that the government is proposing capital dredging which will affect the banks of the

river.

They further said that the river has been wrongly shown in the recent CZMPs and the traditional fishermen need to know if the proposal has been taken up based on the controversial

CZMP.

Stating that while there are several questions that the state government needs to answer, the traditional fishermen said that “we can support the government if it takes us into confidence and clear all our doubts, however,

when they try to do things by keeping us in the dark it raises doubts in the minds of the people and that’s when people object to such

projects.”

It may be recalled that the traditional fishermen’s association had in a letter to the Captain of Ports had raised a strong objection to the dredging of the river from its mouth to the Telaulim bridge in September 2019, claiming that the river is the only source of livelihood of the traditional fishermen and the project would destroy the breeding grounds and habitats and had demanded that the traditional fishermen be taken into confidence.