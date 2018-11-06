Fish imports: Vishwajit holds his ground on compliance of norms

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the government will not ‘succumb’ to the pressure tactics adopted over the formalin-in-fish controversy, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday reiterated that no fish-laden vehicles will be allowed to enter the state till the transporters comply with the directives issued by the food and drugs and administration.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rane said, “Irrespective of how many people protest or hold rallies, I will not change my decision. I cannot give more time to fish traders to comply… I will not give in to the ‘pressure’ created by holding rallies.”

He was reacting to the demands of fish traders and vendors who held a rally at the Azad Maidan in Panaji. The protestors appealed to the government to grant relaxation of another 60 days for complying with the FDA directives.

There has been persistent demand from the fish traders, the vendors and retailers that the South Goa designated officer be made the in-charge of a fish testing unit at the Margao wholesale fish market.

But Rane clarified that the officer has not been disempowered.

“An inquiry has been going on into the spot test conducted by her on July 12. The method which she had adopted that particular morning in Margao to check the fish samples was wrong and it was not as per the guidelines,” the Health Minister maintained.

On the demand for setting up fish testing facilities at all major markets, Rane asked the traders to first register themselves with the FDA.

The Export Inspection Council will have its own laboratory in Goa and the FDA will act as the prosecuting agency, he explained.