Fish import to be banned this week

CUNCOLIM: Stating that the state government is working on maintaining stringent checks on the use of formalin in fish, Town and Country Planning Minister and Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that a ban on fish import will be imposed in the state within eight days.

Speaking in Cuncolim during the inauguration of his party’s office, Sardesai said that rather than taking a month, the government would be imposing a ban on the import of fish within a week.

“Till there is a regulatory control, there has to be a ban. Within a week, we will be imposing this ban. There are a lot of adulterants in food but that does not mean you ban all imports of food items. There should be some regulatory mechanism. There is fear in people’s minds that there is formalin in fish and there has to be a check to restore confidence in people. Today the ‘ramponkars’ are in demand and people are going to the beaches to buy fish but our markets are facing the brunt. This has to change,” he said.

With regard to a report published in this daily which suggested that the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) was not fully equipped to test the presence of pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables, Sardesai acknowledged it and said the government was working on acquiring the required facilities and machinery. He also said that the government was setting up a Rs 15 crore laboratory along with the central government’s Export Inspection Council for testing of food items.