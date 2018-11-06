Fish exporters inclined to fall in line

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government push on the compliance of fish import rules is seeing results as local fish exporting units on Monday said that they are willing to comply with the mandatory FDA licensing needed for fish transporting vehicles.

Several exporters told ‘The Navhind Times’ that they are in talks with their suppliers, many of whom have indicated willingness to obtain the FDA licence from their respective states.

R S Jari of the Corlim Marine Exports, said, “Our suppliers have to obtain FDA licences for their trucks from whichever state they are. They are in the process of doing so, and are likely to receive the licences from their FDA authorities.”

Most of the exporting units are in discussion with the suppliers, he said adding that it would take another week to obtain the FDA permits for the vehicles.

“By next week the situation will normalise and the exporting units will be able to procure fish from outside states,” Jari said.

The other regulation imposed by the government – transporting fish in insulated trucks – is already being complied with, Jari added.

Of the 182 truckloads of fish imported in the state daily (during peak season) about 100 truckloads go to the export processing units, which are virtually dependent on outside fish for raw material.

The recently imposed regulations on fish imports have hit the industry badly with several among the 12-odd units in the state closed for nearly a week and others subsisting on stocks.

Exporter Narasimhan Poojari of Goan Bounty pointed out that it is difficult to convince all suppliers to go in for the FDA licence.

“We are ready to comply with the government regulation, but many of our

suppliers are not keen to take the trouble to get FDA licence,” he said.

“Shrimp exporters who receive the supply from farmed fish are finding it easy. However, exporters like me, who purchase the catch from several trawler owners, are finding it difficult,” Poojari said explaining that suppliers of fish to the state are confused over the recent tightening of rules on imports, especially as no other state has similar rules.

The government has made it compulsory for traders operating from outside Goa to obtain FDA licence in their respective states.

It has also made compulsory to transport in insulated trucks.

The exporters said that they receive fish packed in ice.

“Sometime when fish arrives from places close to the state such as Vengurla it does not require insulated trucks, even ice will suffice,” said an exporter.