Goenkar will be deprived of fresh fish from today. For the next two months. The 61-day fish ban started from 1st of June. It ends on 31st of July.

But trawler owners of Cutbon jetty want the ban to extended till 15th of August.

The 61-day fishing ban in Goan waters has come into force. Goans have to do with little or no fish. Trawlers and other boats have already docked at the jetties.