First chartered flight of tourist season arrive in Goa

VASCO: Rossiya Airlines, the first chartered flight of the tourist season, landed at the Dabolim airport, bringing in 519 Russian passengers on Sunday.

The Russian tourists were accorded a warm welcome on Sunday morning by officials of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation and the Airport Authority of India.

A brass band was in attendance to welcome the tourists on their arrival at the airport.

The officials and staff of the GTDC presented roses to the passengers coming from Moscow.

Sheikh Ismail, an official of the airline operator, said the state government has been supportive in getting tourists through chartered flights.

In October, Rossiya Airlines flights would land at the Dabolim airport twice a week. The airline will make over 17 trips from November and continue bringing tourists till the end of this season in May, he said.

The capacity of the aircraft, which landed in Goa from Moscow on Sunday, was for 524 passengers. The flight was almost full with 519 passengers onboard the aircraft.

Last year, the first chartered flight had brought 492 passengers from Russia. The next flight of Rossiya Airlines will land in Goa on October 8.

When asked about the predicted drop in arrival of chartered flights in Goa due to the change in schedule effected by the AAI for this season, Anil Dalal, a GTDC officer, said the issue will be resolved by the state government in coordination with ministries of defence and civil aviation.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa president Savio Messias has predicted 50 per cent drop in arrival of chartered flights this season due to the extension of flying hours for military flights.