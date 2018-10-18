Fireworks at BJP core committee meet over induction of Congmen

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state Bharatiya Janata Party core committee meeting held on Wednesday witnessed fireworks over the recent induction of the two Congressmen namely Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte into the BJP, with some of the core committee members predicting that such things would largely damage the future prospects of the party in Goa.

A core committee member, Laxmikant Parsekar later told the media that it would not be in good spirit to reveal the discussion at the meeting. “However, I have told the committee what needed to be told, and I hope some of the committee members supporting the induction, would learn from my views,” he added.

Another core committee member, Rajendra Arlekar also indicated that he had expressed his displeasure over the induction of Shirodkar and Sopte into the party.

Yet another member told this daily that the committee was told that there was a pressing need to change the state president of the party, to put the things in the party in order, and further stop party’s retardation.

Meanwhile, when Tendulkar, who also attended the meeting was questioned about the adverse reaction from Parsekar to the induction of the two Congressmen into the BJP, he said that during the 2017 state assembly election, the party workers showed some of the sitting BJP MLAs their place, especially as these MLAs were behaving in an unruly way with them.

“If the leaders keep good relations with the party workers, then party workers hold these leaders in high esteem,” he added, observing that both Shirodkar and Sopte have strong communication with their supporters and have come up from grassroots level.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar, Dayanand Mandrekar, Damodar Naik, Sadanand Tanavade and Dattaprasad Kholkar were present for the meeting.