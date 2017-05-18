Fire personnel present on spot rush to rescue; many swim to safety

MARGAO: The presence of fire brigade personnel at the Sanvordem bridge site, for a rescue operation of a man, helped in several getting rescued after the sidewalk of the bridge collapsed, while many swam to safety.

A lot of people had gathered on the bridge to watch the rescue operation of a man who jumped into the river to commit suicide when the sidewalk of the bridge suddenly collapsed.

Giving an account of the incident, Rajaram Gaonkar, a resident of Panchwadi, stated that suddenly the sidewalk of the bridge caved in and people were thrown into the river.

The fire brigade personnel helped in recuing those who fell in the river while many managed to swim to safety. “I was among the ones to be brought out of the river,” he said.

Latif Sheikh said that “it all happened all of a sudden when many people mostly after finishing work for the day had gathered at the bridge to see the rescue

operation.”

Victor Daniel, who suffered injuries to his head and shoulder, said the situation was chaotic. “We were taken to Curchorem health centre before being moved to Hospicio.”

Rangini Gaonkar, wife of injured Rajaram Gaonkar, said that “the information came as a shock to us as we never expected anything like this. My daughter had called my husband to get something to eat while returning from work however the doctor at Curchorem health centre picked up the call and informed that my husband is in hospital.”