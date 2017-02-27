Fire on assembly complex hill slows down traffic flow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Some unknown persons set fire to the dry grass and shrubs at the foot of the hill on which Goa assembly complex stands at around 12 noon on Monday, the smoke that resulted inconvenienced the traffic along the Alto-Betim slope.

With the smoke from the burning of dried leaves and shrubs decreasing the visibility, the drivers and riders passing through the area had a tough time.

The smoke was seen rising above the downhill green cover of the assembly complex from faraway places like Ribandar, Merces, and Betim. The fire spread to the nearby areas, smoke filled the assembly complex area.

After being intimated by the neighborhood residents, Goa Fire and Emergency Services rushed fire tenders to the area, but the winds blowing across made dousing difficult and it took some time before the fire could be brought under control.

Parking of fire tender along the road added to the traffic woes and the traffic came to a grinding halt.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 22 last year had put a nationwide ban on burning of waste in open places and asked the authority to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on each incident of bulk waste burning and Rs 5,000 on simple burning.

The local bodies and environment protection agencies will now have to keep a check and impose the fine against a person who is found burning waste in the open.