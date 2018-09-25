Fire officials pose along with Taj employees

PANAJI: The employees of Taj Group of Hotels across India are undergoing XXVII training in special course in general fire prevention and fire fighting at Goa State Fire Force Training, St Inez.

A total of 34 candidates from various states- Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi etc, are the participants of the training course. Till date, 605 candidates of Taj Group of Hotels have undergone training at Goa State Fire Force Training Centre.

Ashok Menon, director, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, Panaji, was the chief guest on the occasion. The others present for the function were Nitin Raiker, deputy director (Fire), South Zone, Rajendra Haldankar, divisional officer, Central Zone, Albert Rebello, general manager, Taj Fort Aguada, Tukaram Macho, legal and administration manager, Taj Fort Aguada, Savio Demello, security manager, Taj Holiday Village and other officers and staff of the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services.

The course is specially designed covering various aspects of technological advancements in fire fighting, fire prevention, life safety, evacuation procedure, medical first responder techniques related to the hospitality industry. The training is strenuous both physically and mentally.

Ashok Menon, director, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services and Albert Rebello, general manager, Taj Fort Aguada addressed and motivated the trainees. Neelesh Fernandes, station fire officer did the comparing for the function and Bosco Ferrao, station fire officer, proposed the vote of thanks.