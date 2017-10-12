Fire extinguishers at Secretariat not refilled for last 10 months

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Major lapses in fire-safety measures prevail at the ministerial and administrative blocks of the state Secretariat complex at Porvorim with authorities failing to renew or refill all the fire extinguishers that had expired in December 2016.

Several fire extinguishers are installed in both the blocks of the Secretariat as part of the fire safety measures. However, the authorities have failed to comply with mandatory procedure pertaining to fire safety in the building.

The fire extinguishers which are in both blocks were refilled in January 2016 and tested in December 2016 as reflected on the label of the fire extinguishers.

In the ministerial block, there are chambers of council of ministers including Chief Minister and in administrative block, the office of the Chief Secretary besides the offices of various secretaries, additional secretaries, joint secretaries, under secretaries and departments are housed.

When this reporter enquired with the official of general administration department (GAD) regarding lapses about fire safety, it was revealed that the GAD had issued order in July 2017 to the Public Works Department, which is looking after the maintenance of the building, to refill the fire extinguishers.

“GAD has also sent a reminder to PWD on October 4 in this regard,” the senior official said.

When contacted, Narayan Bodnekar, a junior engineer, who is deputed at PWD office situated at Secretariat building, said that since there was no response from the fire safety agencies for the tender floated, the exercise of refilling the fire extinguishers could not be carried out.

“We had floated a tender long back, but there was no response from any agency. Now, while floating the tender for second time, we have to see that at least some agencies come forward to take the contract,” he said.

He confirmed that the tender for refilling fire extinguishers at the Secretariat for second time is yet to be floated.