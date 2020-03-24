Fire engulfs garbage segregation area of Benaulim VP; damage to building

Benaulim: Several bailed stacks of garbage at the Benaulim panchayat were engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon after a fire raged through the village panchayat’s garbage segregation area located behind the panchayat office. The impact of the fire was felt on the building as well.

The fire broke out just before 3 pm on Tuesday and had ignited several stacks of bailed garbage that were segregated and to be handed over to the waste management corporation.

Fire services from Margao fire station responded to the call and managed to bring the fire under control within an hour. “We had received a call that there was a fire at the Benaulim panchayat and we came as soon as we could. We saw that the garbage segregation area was on fire and immediately began fire fighting activity. We had one fire tender and managed to control the fire successfully,” said firefighter Sachin Kurpaskar.

Many locals and residents in and around the area were also seen watching the smoke that billowed from the garbage area. Apart from the fire services, police personnel were also present at the site.

Benaulim village sarpanch Ezlina Fernandes also rushed to the site and informed of the damage inside the building. “The bailed garbage that we had kept prepared had caught fire and the impact was seen in my cabin as well and the secretary’s office. The windows crumbled with the heat of the fire and some of our documents also were affected. We will see what to do next. The bailing machine may also have been damaged. We don’t know what the cause maybe but the police are also here and they will estimate the damage,” said Fernandes.