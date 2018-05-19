Fire dept awaits CCP move for renewal of market fire NOC

NT NETWORK

It has been 15 years since the fire department is waiting for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) to apply for the renewal of fire NOC of the new market complex in Panaji, but the CCP has turned a blind eye towards maintaining fire fighting equipments and fire prevention system in the market complex.

This shows that the CCP is unprepared to tackle the fire as none of the fire safety mechanisms was found to be functional due to lack of maintenance thereby putting lives of visitors and traders in grave danger.

During an inspection carried out in June 2012 and in December 2017, the officials of the fire department found a number of violations on mandatory fire-fighting guidelines and gave a slew of recommendations for compliance but till date CCP has not complied with any of its recommendations.

The fire department says that not a single trader from the new municipal market has applied for fire NOC and CCP has allowed them to do business without a fire clearance.

When contacted CCP commissioner Ajit Roy said that the fire safety system is not in place at CCP market complex and the corporation has started the process to appoint a consultant to suggest the type and specification on fire-fighting equipments.

The fire department fire risk assessment report has revealed that the fire internal and external hydrant which was installed at strategic points in 2003 is non-functional and their landing valve is found to be missing. Most of the brass couplings used to fix the water pipe to the hydrant during a fire exigency was also found to be missing on various floors.

It further warned that the responsibility of any loss of life in the premises due to non-compliance shall solely lie on the occupants and owners of the Panaji Market Complex.

At the CCP market complex the tangled wires used for power theft has put serious risk to the lives of occupants and visitors. Despite being in the knowledge of the department concerned, no action is taken to stop such practices.

No fire extinguishers were found in the complex. The glasses of the fire hose cabinets were broken and the equipment was found missing. Most importantly, the complex has a huge water reservoir, neither was it connected to the hydrant system nor was the water pumps in service. No fire sprinkler and alarm system is in operation.

As per the Goa State Fire Force Act, and Rules issued in 1986, all markets, malls and departmental stores/supermarkets which are extra fire prone must have in-built fire fighting system.