Fire breaks out in container lorry, 35 motorcycles gutted

MARGAO: Thirty-five motorcycles on way to a showroom in Nuvem were gutted as fire broke out on the first deck of a container lorry carrying the two-wheelers when it reached Ambaji-Fatorda. The estimated loss is Rs 26 lakh.

According to Margao fire station officer Gil Souza, upon intimation at around 3 pm on Monday, a team rushed to the spot with a fire tender and brought the fire under control. However, 35 motorcycles which were on the first deck were already destroyed. Fire personnel managed to save 30 motorcycles that were kept on the lower deck.

A police team reached the site and conducted panchanama. Police said that the cause of the fire is not known. Sources at fire services office at Margao said that they will send a report to power department to ascertain the cause of the fire.