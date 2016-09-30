Fire breaks out at Thivim factory

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

A fire incident occurred at a factory at Thivim industrial estate wherein an air conditioning unit was gutted thereby causing a loss of Rs 5 lakh.

According to Mapusa fire station, the fire was reported at 1.15 p.m in the company where welding work was being executed.

Sources informed that while the welding works was being done, sparks came in contact with the wires of the air-conditioning unit thereby causing a fire which spread instantly.

A team of Mapusa fire station personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire by putting a fire tender into action.

The loss is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakh and the fire personnel saved property worth Rs 10 lakh.

The fire team comprised of Ashok Parab, Hanumant Mapari, Narendra Shetye, Paresh Mandrekar and Dilip Sawant.