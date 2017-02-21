Fire breaks out at Fatorda scrapyard

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

A fire broke out at a scrapyard located at Chandrawaddo, Fatorda on Tuesday afternoon, causing a loss of around Rs 40,000. Margao station fire officer Gil Souza informed that they received a call at 2.23 pm informing that a fire has broken out at a scrapyard located at Chandrawaddo, Fatorda. A team was pressed into service immediately, which brought the fire under control at 4.30 pm.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service, and it took around 2 hours to bring the fire under control.

It is not known as to how the fire broke out. It was informed that the electricity department will be asked to find out the cause of fire.

Margao police conducted panchanama at the site.