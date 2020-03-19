Fire and evacuation drill held at Unity HS, Valpoi

In a bid to create awareness among teachers and students on how to take safety measures and prepare during fire mishaps, a fire and evacuation drill was held at Unity High School, Valpoi.

Officials from the local fire department including fire station official, Shripad Gawas provided training to students and teachers. A special meeting was held with the teaching and non-teaching staff and the various steps to be taken during an emergency situation were explained.

Teams of students and teachers were formed. In a mock drill students were told to evacuate the premises. Fire-fighters armed with necessary equipment required for fire-fighting and rescue operations assisted the teachers and students in the mock fire and evacuation drill. An ambulance was also stationed at the spot with the required facilities to teach them how to pull out victims. They were taught various rescue methods including pressing fire alarms and operating fire extinguishers to douse the flames, evacuate themselves, emergency exits, and how to respond swiftly in times of such emergency situations.