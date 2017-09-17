FIR based on facts: CM

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the FIR against Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar in the disproportionate assets case has been registered based on facts and evidences by the ACB.

Parrikar said that the ACB has followed the standard procedure and probably found substance in the case for registering an FIR.

When pressmen brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the Congress party has been alleging that action against Kavlekar is politically motivated, Parrikar questioned whether the Congress party refuses to accept the factual position of the case.