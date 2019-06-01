FIR against Babush for outraging modesty of woman

Panaji: The Panaji police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on charges of allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman during an incident on Friday evening in the city.

Police have also booked Corporation of city of Panaji (CCP) Mayor Uday Madkaikar and former mayor Yatin Parekh in connection with the case. The incident was reported along the DB Marg during a protest when the CCP was reportedly acting against certain illegalities. Referring to the complaint, the police said that the accused with their common intention, allegedly abused the complainant with filthy words. The accused pushed her, touched her inappropriately thereby outraged her modesty and made gesture with an intent to insult her modesty, police said referring to the complaint. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the complainant, said police. The FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Police sub-inspector Arun Gawas Dessai is investigating the case under the supervision of police inspector Sudesh Naik.