Finding happiness in dark times

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated annually on March 20 and with so much happening in the world right now, NT KURIOCITY spoke to a few people to know how we can find happiness in dark times

First of all darkness is nothing but absence of light. Light need not always be from outside but can and should be within too. Being enlightened from within can never darkness as the light of the right intellectual will ward away the darkness. Saying this may be very easy to say but is very hard to put into action, it is the right advice from the right person at the right time that is needed, which can be none other than ones guru whose literal meaning itself says the one who leads his disciples from darkness to the path to enlightenment by the graces of the supreme lord.

Avin Annat Pai Kane, a resident of Goa Velha studying at Angadi School of Architecture (ASA), Belagavi

If life were only a bed of roses, the thorns would have no value. It’s quite ordinary for one to curse the darkness in search for light, yet how often do we appreciate it for showing us the face of despair, so that we can appreciate light all the more? Happiness and dark times are both subjective aspects and to find happiness would mean to acknowledge that we are going through dark times. To be honest, 2020 hasn’t begun well. The threat of a third World War, followed by the spread of a pandemic has just happened in the first three months. However, beneath all of this we realise our capabilities to deal with such situations as survival is a greater feat than thriving. We need to learn to be happy with the small achievements instead of expecting too much. 2020 is a year which may not be as we all expected and it definitely isn’t how we pictured it to begin, but how it ends is up to us. In our pursuit of happiness, thorns always come our way and darkness can only be overcome through hope and persistence. Only then can we find our bed of roses.

Joshua Chheda, video editor, Panaji

It’s a bit tough to be happy during times of difficulties but it isn’t impossible. Trying to focus on the positive aspect of the situation, knowing that things will get better, surrounding yourself with people who love you, doing that one thing that gives you absolute joy even when things seem bleak or lighting up someone else’s life may help. But most importantly, trying to be grateful for the little things in life even if life seems difficult could go a long way.

Senova Fernandes, DCT’s Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Miramar

Happiness can be found even in the darkest times, if one only remembers to turn on the light. Well, I would define happiness as spending time with my pets, Nike and Puma. Happiness is growing plants and seeing them bloom. Happiness is cooking decadent food for your loved ones and seeing them enjoying it. Happiness is keeping zero expectations and loving everybody unconditionally. Your happiness doesn’t depend on somebody, it depends on you. Foolish man seeks happiness in distant, wise man grows under his feet.

Nilangi Netravalkar, proprietor, Smart Study, Panaji

Happiness is a state of mind, being busy in finding happiness outside, we often neglect the fact that happiness is within us. No matter what the situation, one must be optimistic. So every difficult time passes, and worrying and being sad cannot change the situation. How one looks at the situation matters the most. Believing in ourselves and having complete confidence to deal with any hurdles in life can elevate our happiness. Smile and stay strong, the accomplishment of having a positive attitude and mindset, practicing gratitude can contribute in achieving tranquillity and bliss. A happy mind leads to a happy and joyful life.

Tanisha Samant, Sridora Caculo College of Commerce and management Studies, Mapusa

Happiness is celebrated worldwide every year on this day to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. By designating a special day for happiness it aims to attain global happiness accompanied by social and environmental well-being. The journey of life may have peaks of happiness and valley of sorrows, but it is possible to find happiness during dark by starting over, stop comparing your life with others and making yourself aware that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. During this time it is necessary to have positive emotions, spread happiness, remain optimistic and view one’s situation from a constructive perspective and be safe.

Ramnath Bhat, Goa Engineering College, Ponda

Happiness in dark times has become a query in many minds, which is the reason behind horizontal lines on every forehead. We sometimes get upset with our dark life and forget to celebrate even small merry occasions in our life. Even today when there is power outage people search for small sources of light like a candle. This is an example of how we need to put minimum efforts to light up small happiness which would bring a lot of energy to clear even our darkest grief. Multiple candles full of happiness and excitement will break the dark phase of our life. We should learn from these examples to jouissance the light-hearted person within us.

Vishvesh Kamat, Agnel Institute of Technology and Design, Assagao