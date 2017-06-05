Financial planning made easy

By Tensing Rodrigues*

In the last two weeks we learnt how to use Excel formulas for making some investment calculations. Let us now go a step further to use these formulas for personal financial planning. Let us take some representative situations where we can use them.

Let us begin with the calculation of the sum assured (SA) for a term insurance plan (TIP). The purpose of TIP is to provide sustenance to the dependents if the householder dies. The quantum of sustenance depends on two factor (a) how much sustenance is required per month and (b) how long the sustenance is required. Given the values of these two parameters, we can calculate the lump sum that will have to be made available to the dependents to sustain them. The SA of the TIP has to be equal to this ‘lump sum’. If the dependents get this amount and invest it then they can sustain themselves for the required period.

The problem is of ‘calculating the present value of an annuity’. The formula is =PV(rate,nper,pmt, type). Present Value is the ‘lump sum’ required or the SA, rate is the rate of interest (per month) that the dependents will earn on that lump sum when it is invested, nper is the period in months for which the sustenance is required, pmt is the sustenance required per month. Let us suppose that the sustenance required per month is Rs 25,000, then the period for which the sustenance is required is 15 years. The rate of interest expected on the investment of SA is 10 per cent and the sustenance is to be received at the end of the month. Then SA will be given by =PV(0.1/12,15*12,25000, ,0) rate we write as 0.1/12 because we want interest rate per month. We write nper as 15*12 because we need period in months. The answer is -2326436 that is the SA of the TIP has to be Rs 23,26,436.

Next, let us tackle the calculation of the premium for an endowment plan (EP) with waiver of premium (WOP) rider. Let us first understand the rationale of an EP with WOP. Let us suppose you are saving and investing to create a corpus (a lump sum amount) for a particular goal say for the higher education of your daughter. As you save and invest every year the corpus will be growing. You are targeting to reach a certain amount of corpus when your daughter turns 17.

But what happens if God forbid you die before your dream is achieved ? The investment plan will come to an abrupt halt and the corpus will not be achieved. The way out of this is to buy an EP with WOP instead of going for a regular investment plan.

The premium that you pay for the EP is partly used to cover the risk of your death and is partly invested. It is this regular investment from the EP premium that takes the place of your investment plan. As you pay the EP premium, the investment towards the corpus goes on. If you die during the term, the investment does not stop the WOP rider ensures that the insurance company pays the premium on your behalf; so the investment plan continues. The result is that whether you are around or not, your investment plan continues and your dream can be achieved.

The quantum of the corpus that you wish to create for the higher education of your daughter is known to you. You also know when you will need that money. What you need to calculate is the annual investment that you need to make to reach that corpus. The problem is of ‘Sinking Fund’. The formula is =PMT(rate,nper, ,fv,type). PMT is the annual investment that you need to make to achieve the target corpus; rate is the rate of return that you will earn on your investment; nper is the number years in which the corpus is to be achieved; fv is the value of the corpus. Let us suppose that rate = 10 per cent; nper = 15 years; fv = Rs.15,00,000; type =0.

Then the annual investment that you need to make will be given by =PMT(0.1,15, ,1500000,0). The answer is -47211; that is, the premium for the EP with WOP has to be Rs.47,211 (net of the risk and other charges).

Next time let us look at creating a pension for yourself to enjoy your golden sunset.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com