Finance panel to be in Goa next week

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A team of the 15th Finance Commission led by its chairman N K Singh will be in Goa on January 23 and 24 to consult various stakeholders, including top government functionaries, over allocation of the central share.

The visit of the finance panel to the state had been expected for more than a year.

Sources in the government said the chairman and members of the commission will be in Goa on January 23 and 24.

They will meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, senior government officials and members of Opposition parties, including Opposition leader Digambar Kamat, as part of consultative process.

The panel will also hold consultative meetings with various other stakeholders like the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other industry bodies.

The state has put forward a demand before the panel seeking Rs 5,589.82 crore for infrastructure and public utilities, tourism infrastructure, a panchayat bhavan and strengthening of the statistical system at grassroots level.

The funds have also been demanded for underground electrical network cabling in coastal areas, disaster management, alternate modes of power generation and solid waste management.