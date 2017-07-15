Finally, NIT-Goa gets land to set up campus

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government on Saturday officially handed over the land admeasuring 4,56,767 square metre at Cuncolim to the prestigious National Institute of Technology to set up its own permanent campus in Goa.

Education secretary Dr Ranbir Singh handed over the certificate of transfer of land for the purpose of setting up permanent campus of NIT Goa to NIT director Prof Udaykumar Yaragatti and director-designate, NIT Goa, Prof Gopal Mugeraya at a special function held at Entertainment Society of Goa complex in Panaji

“It’s a historic moment… the process of NIT having its own campus begins today,” said Dr Singh while addressing the gathering at the function.

Prof Yaragatti said that Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar has promised that 40 per cent of seats at the NIT Goa would be reserved for Goan students.

He said the most tedious process while acquiring the land had been to convince the locals that the NIT is not a polluting industry, and that it is just an educational institute.

“If everything goes well the project to build our own campus will be completed within next three years,” he said.

Prof Mugerya said his priority as the director of NIT-Goa would be to develop quality learning teaching process.

“We will try to increase intake capacity from existing 140 students to 700 students in the next four years,” he said.

Former Cuncolim MLA Rajan Naik praised former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar for sanctioning Rs 38 crore to acquire the land. He also thanked present Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for clearing the hindrances in acquiring the land for this project.

Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias acknowledged the dedication and efforts by made Rajan Naik in identifying and helping the government in acquiring the land for the NIT while he was the MLA. He extended all support to the NIT officials and the government in building the NIT campus at Cuncloim.