Finally, govt invites applications for temporary shacks

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to hasten the shack allotment process, the department of Tourism has invited applications from individuals to erect temporary shacks for three tourist seasons – 2016-19. However, the department has dealt with caution and informed that the allotment of shacks is subject to the approval by the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

Director of Tourism Sanjeev Dessai informed this daily that the government has commenced with the process to avoid further delay in the allotment of shacks.

“We have only started the administrative process so that, as and when we receive the approval of the GCZMA and the cabinet, we can go ahead with the process of allotment. We are only inviting applications as that will help in hastening the process,” he stated.

The department has invited applications for a total of 367 shacks in the state of which 108 shacks will be set up in Calangute and 88 shacks will be set up in Candolim, the hot beds of tourist influx in the state. Including these the department has proposed to set up 259 shacks along North Goa and 108 shacks along the South Goa beaches.

The department has classified the beaches into ‘A’ and ‘B’ stretches and has fixed the annual licence fees accordingly. While shacks on ‘A’ category beach will pay Rs 45,000 for first year, Rs 50,000 for second year and Rs 55,000 for third year, shacks on the ‘B’ category beach will pay Rs 30,000 for first year, Rs 35,000 for second year and Rs 40,000 for third year.

‘A’ category beaches include Calangute and Candolim in the north and Majorda, Colva, Lounginhos (Colva), Colmar (Colva), Benaulim, Calvaddo, Varca, Fatrade (Varca), Mobor (Cavelossim) and Khandivaddo (Cavelossim) in the south.

The ‘B’ category beach stretches include Keri, Arambol, Mandrem, Morjim, Ozrant, Anjuna, Vagator, Siridao and Chapora in the North of Goa, while in the South the category includes Velsao, Arrosim, Utorda, Thonvaddo (Betalbatim), Ranvaddo (Betalbatim), Sunset Beach (Betalbatim), Ghortsua Betalbatim, Sernabatim (Colva), Velludo (Benaulim), Zalor, Palolem, Baina and Bogmalo.

While the application and application fees is for the three tourist seasons, 2016-19, the shack licence fees will have to be paid annually after the allotment of the shacks.