FILM REVIEWS SACHIN CHATTE

The Sound of Music

Film: Andhadhun

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Directed by: Sriram Raghavan

Duration: 2 hrs 19 mins

Rating: * * * * *

If Alfred Hitchcock were to team up with the Coen Brothers to make a film today, the result could possibly be something like Andhadhun. But make no mistake, this delectable thriller also has director Sriram Raghavan’s distinctive stamp all over it. Which other director would have an original score by Amit Trivedi, Usha Khanna’s music from before the 80s, and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, all in the same film? And also dedicate the film to Chitrahaar and Chayageet, two names very unlikely to be familiar to the YouTube generation.

Even though this is just his fifth feature film in a career that has spanned over two decades, Raghavan comes with a reputation that sets him apart from the rest. You wish he would make more films or, alternatively, there would be more filmmakers like him. His passion for music, movies and stars comes out so strongly in his cinema that it is infectious. He gave us Johnny Gaddar (2007), a crime noir that remains one of the best in the genre across continents and languages, and just when you thought nothing could come close to it, he has surprised us, and how.

Even though Andhadhun’s story is inspired by a French short film, The Piano Tuner, the screenplay co-written by Raghavan stands out for its originality and twists. There are more layers here than in a sack of onions.

Being a die-hard fan of crime thrillers (among other genres), Raghavan knows how to craft one; the story is set in Pune and the protagonist lives on Prabhat Road, and the director never loses an opportunity to show us the places and things he is fond of. Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) is a blind piano teacher; a picture of Kishore Kumar with Usha Khanna rests on his piano. He tells everyone how he became blind when, at the age of 14, a cricket ball struck his head and damaged the optic nerve. But is he really blind or is he not? That question is answered very soon, but once that is revealed, then what next? Raghavan has an ace up his sleeve, and even that’s not it he seems to have more than four aces up his sleeve. But you can’t just sit back and enjoy the show; he inveigles you with this clever game and makes you a part of it.

In an inspired choice of casting, the actor of yesteryears, Anil Dhawan plays Pramod Sinha, an actor of yesteryears. Dhawan’s own film posters adorn Pramod Sinha’s walls, from Chetna, Honeymoon and more. He likes to repeatedly watch his own movies and songs, while his wife Simi (Tabu) doesn’t quite share his nostalgia.

Radhika Apte plays a young lady who becomes friends with Akash, and their friendship is all set to go to the next level when a murder happens, and the dead body is found under the most comically tragic circumstances. The first half is in full Hitchcock mode; Raghavan, a self-confessed fan of the master, creates a perfect set up. This is not a murder mystery: the audience knows everything, but the characters are not fully aware about who stands where and therein lies the complexity of the plot. A few more characters are introduced: a cop (Manav Vij), his wife (Ashwini Kalsekar), a doctor (Zakir Hussain), a rickshawallah and a lottery seller – till the very end you never know who will swing which way – even a rabbit plays a pivotal role in the scheme of things.

The situations that the screenplay creates are comic, never mind if they are born out of some kind of tragedy. You chuckle at various situations that come up and I was rubbing my hands with glee when it went into the wicked and quirky Coen Brothers mode. There are a couple of convenient plot devices in the second half, but one can hardly call that a major blemish.

As is his wont, the director also pays homage to his inspirations: a man caught in an elevator (Louis Malle’s Ascenseur pour l’échafaud, 1958), and even a simple scene like a cop running up a staircase looks like a tribute to Mikhail Kalatozov’s, The Cranes are Flying (1957).

Cameraman KU Mohanan’s work is from the top drawer, particularly the framing. On the acting front, Tabu is a terrific actress, and if the character is any good, she, she makes mince meat of it. Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role is impressive and plays his part to perfection.

All said, seen and wanting to be seen again, Andhadhun is not just the best film of the year, it is one of the best ever

made in this genre.

No Sting

Film: Venom

Cast: Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams

Directed by: Reuben Fleischer

Duration: 1 hr 50 mins

Rating: * *

To give you some idea about how dull and numbing Marvel’s new offering Venom is, even a talented actor like Tom Hardy looks bored while playing the character. As if the studio hasn’t milked the market enough already, we have a creature that looks more scary than friendly and he in the centrepiece. Venom made a brief appearance in Spiderman 3 although it is unlikely you might remember anything from Spiderman 3.

Venom is basically a blob kind of an alien ‘Symbiote’ which needs a human host to fully thrive. But in that process, the host also dies. Tom Hardy (a contender for the Rasberry award) plays Eddie Brock, a journalist who is fired from his job for asking the wrong questions to a billionaire (Riz Ahmed). Poor Eddie also gets dumped by his girlfriend (Michelle Williams). The rich guy meanwhile is not exactly a very ethical man, he is the one who has got the blob and is experimenting on it.

To cut to the chase, Eddie manages to survive even though that Symbiote gets into him and he kind of assumes a split personality, named Venom –the sub plots are way too tedious and putrid to even mention.

The film plays it strictly by the numbers – there is no scene or situation which you haven’t seen before in some super hero film. The action scenes hardly bring in any excitement and at one point I had to force myself to take a power nap since there wasn’t much happening. Nothing had changed a few minutes later.

This one venom might kill you with monotony.

Affluent Romance

Film: Crazy Rich Asians

Cast: Henry Golding, Constance Wu

Directed by: Jon M. Chu

Duration: 2 hrs

Rating: * * 1 / 2

A girl from an average background meets a very rich guy leading to a clash of culture and identity – sounds familiar? This has been the plot of more than handful Bollywood films of yesteryears.

Crazy Rich Asians based on a book Kevin Kwan has a similar plot but a production budget of $30 million. It has already made several times that money at the box office worldwide.

Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is a professor of Economics in New York and demonstrates the game theory in class when we are first introduced to her. Her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) asks her to come with him to Singapore for a family wedding. Turns out, Nick is as rich as the Ambanis and Tatas put together but his girlfriend has no clue about that.

Once they reach his home, Rachel gets some idea about who he is and even before she can recover from that shock, she also has to deal with his family. Given their class divide, it is an uphill task for her since she is constantly taunted.

There is ample lavishness on display here – unless you are that rich or have that kind of a taste, it is hard to relate to the proceedings – one of the relative buys a pair of earrings at a discounted price of 1.2 million, dollars obviously.

Also, there is too much of flaunting at the parties and any such occasion (there is also a party on a tanker in the middle of the sea) that the story movies at a fairly slow pace. Michelle Yeoh plays Nick’s mother and adds a certain dignity to her character. There is more of social and family life than the development of characters – they live on a world that looks out of this world and that doesn’t help. As a fairy tale, it might work but as a film it is not particularly engaging.