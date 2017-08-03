Filipe Neri: urgent need for system to ensure merit-based admissions

PANAJI: Stating that there is tremendous pressure on politicians when admissions to higher education begin in the state, as parents and students try to exercise influence to get admission, Velim MLA Filipe Neri Rodrigues Thursday demanded that the government come up with a proper system to ensure that students are admitted on the basis of merit.

“Whenever academic year begins, students and parents approach politicians and it is we who have to call the education director or the education minister and through their influence, get the students admitted. The admissions ought to be as per merit and percentage obtained by the student. Hence, the government should come up with a proper system so as to ensure admissions on merit basis,” said Rodrigues while speaking on the floor of the House while speaking during the discussions on demands which also included higher education. Pointing out that the state does not have its own open school, he said that the government should form its own centre so that students need not depend on National Institute of Open Schooling whose centres are operated from Delhi.

“The borderline students and dropouts are left behind and they don’t get an opportunity to study further; having our own open school will enable them largely. I request the Chief Minister to formulate a committee and conduct a survey on the dropouts and give them an opportunity to study further by setting up our own centres in Goa,” he said.

Rodrigues also demanded action on the institutes, which have made coaching classes mandatory with an aim to fetch money from students.

Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha stressed on the need to increase the number of seats in technical institutions, while Congress MLA from St Andre Francis Silveira urged the government to increase seats in all the educational institutions so that no students are denied admission.