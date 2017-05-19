Saturday , 20 May 2017
Filing of nomination papers for panchayat polls picks up

Posted by: nt May 20, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

As many as 271 candidates filed their nomination papers on the second day for the election to the village panchayats to be held on June 11.

in North Goa, a total of 166 candidates filed nomination papers on Friday  – 27 nominations from  panchayats of Pernem, 15  from Bicholim taluka, four in Sattari, 97 in  Bardez while 23 nominations were filed in Tiswadi taluka.

In South Goa, a total of 105 nominations papers were filed which include 28 in Ponda taluka, 12 in Dharbandora, four   in Sanguem taluka, 39 in Salcete, eight   in Mormugao, eight  in Quepem taluka, while six  nominations were filed in Canacona taluka.

State election commissioner R K Srivastava said that approximately 1700 ballot boxes would  be used for voting in 1522 different wards across the 186 panchayats.

The wards which have more than 1,000 voters will be provided with a big ballot box and a smaller one   for voting as the big

box has a capacity of storing 700 ballot papers while the small box can only store 400 ballot papers.

“If the state government amends the Panchayati Raj Act and makes a provision for using electronic voting machines  in the act then the commission can conduct voting  through EVMs,”  Srivastava said.

The voter list is the same which had been notified on January 19, 2017 prior to the state assembly elections, as no new voters have been  enrolled.

“For polling arrangements as regards staff, fuel, counting, storing and  other purposes we have already been allocated Rs 6 crore, out of which Rs 5.65 crore has already been sanctioned…,”  he added.

The commission would not take up special pre-election  awareness campaign as the budget for poll publicity is quite low.

Moreover there had been a campaign  for the purpose during  the February assembly polls, he said adding  the poll panel would use electronic and print media with an appeal for bigger voter turnout.

