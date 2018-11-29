File on Goa mining issue has reached PMO: Shripad

PANAJI: Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH and North Goa MP Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that the file related to Goa mining issue has reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and will be put up before the central cabinet soon for approval.

Speaking to the media at Casarvanem after the inaugural ceremony of a rehabilitation project for the families affected by the Mopa International Airport, Naik said that the issue of finding a solution to resume mining activity in Goa was delayed, as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is sick.

“We have tried hard for an amendment to the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act for resumption of mining operations in the state. Today the file related to Goa mining has reached the PMO and will come for approval of the central cabinet soon,” he said. However, Naik could not commit on whether the Bill to amend the MMDR Act for resumption of mining in Goa would come up during the forthcoming winter session of the Parliament beginning from December 11.

“A month-long winter session of the Parliament will begin from December 11. And I feel that the Bill to amend the MMDR Act should come up in this forthcoming session of the Parliament,” the Union Minister said.

He also said that the agitation called by mining dependants under the banner of Goa Mining People’s Front from December 11 at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi is a democratic way of pushing for their demand for resumption of mining in the state. The agitation of the mining dependants should continue, as their voice should reach New Delhi and pressurise the central government to bring a Bill for the amendment of the MMDR Act.

The North Goa MP said that if the Chief Minister was not sick, the mining issue of Goa would have been solved by now. “After assurance from our central leadership, we were promising the mining dependants that the government would find a solution to the mining issue by November or December, this year. However, due to the sickness of Parrikar, it was delayed,” he said.