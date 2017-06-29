Fighting a monthly pain called dysmenorrhoea

Dr Kedar Padte

When her pupil started missing class every month, the seventh standard class teacher was visibly upset. Her pupil was always a bright face, who was always agile, alert, chirpy, giggly and intelligent with mischief beaming in her eyes. She had never missed school in five years and was suddenly missing for a couple of days each month. The teacher always respected the sick note from her mom, yet curiosity got the better of her and decided to call her parents. She was shocked to learn that her little 12-year-old star had started menstruating with such painful periods that led her to lose consciousness.

Dysmenorrhoea (painful period) is a common phenomenon these days and can be incapacitating enough to cause loss of studying or working hours for a few days each month.

There are two types of dysmenorrhoea, namely, primary and secondary:

Primary dysmenorrhoea: Commonly called menstrual cramps that are recurrent and do not have an underlying pathology. The pain generally begins at the time of bleeding and stops within 12 to 72 hours. The uterus contracts to shed the endometrial lining. If the internal OS (inner opening of the uterine cavity) is too narrow, the uterus will contract more than usual to expel the clot and cause severe pain. The pain is generally due to generation of prostaglandins and hence NSAIDS (non-steroidal anti inflammatory substances) such as mefenamic acid are useful in taking care of this pain. A mild form of primary dysmenorrhoea affects almost 50 per cent girls in their teens. It is severe in 10 – 15 per cent and in 1 – 2 per cent girls as it can be incapacitating and associated with loose motion, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and fainting spells.

Secondary dysmenorrhoea: As the name suggests, it is secondary to an underlying cause in the genital tract such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, uterine fibroids or pelvic inflammatory disease. This is most likely to affect women in their adulthood and is rare amongst teenagers. At times, the pain starts a week before the periods (congestive dysmenorrhoea), it becomes worse as the day of menses approaches and subsides a couple of days after menses begins.

In a teenager the family physician is wise enough to make sound judgement of the cause without internal pelvic examination or extensive tests to come to a conclusion about primary dysmenorrhoea and start antispasmodic treatment.

Severe dysmenorrhoea should always be investigated by a gynaecologist and proper treatment should be initiated.

A few percent of girls will need blood tests, urine examination and a pelvic sonography to rule out underlying causes mentioned under secondary dysmenorrhoea. There can be endometrial polyps that are large enough to occupy the entire uterine cavity and may be missed on sonography due to their texture that matches the uterine lining.

Love and care from one’s mother with hugs and a hot water bag takes care of most dysmenorrhoea in young teens. A simple paracetamol tablet or two is perfectly fine to handle the day. In relatively severe dysmenorrhoea a twelve hourly or even eight hourly mefanamic acid with antispasmodic drug combination may be needed for 24 to 36 hours. In the most severe cases an injectable painkiller or antispasmodic drug may be needed.

Major severe primary dysmenorrhoea happens in ovulatory cycles where in the endometrium is thick and painful to expel. For some months this problem can be tackled by using oral contraceptive pills that convert the cycles to an ovulation, thereby reducing the endometrial lining and a pain free period (this is not a lasting solution).

As one ages the primary dysmenorrhoea decreases and after giving birth to a child it subsides in most cases.

Secondary dysmenorrhoea can only be cured by treating the underlying cause. If sonography or at times MRI has revealed fibroids (especially sub mucous) or large adenomyosis, then surgical intervention and excision of the fibroid or adenomyosis would help. Similarly, endometriosis (or chocolate cysts) may need surgery. Not all fibroids, adenomyosis or endometriosis needs surgery and can be handled by long term use of progesterone, anti-progesterone (RU-486) or similar compounds that reduce the size of fibroids adenomyosis or endometriosis.

Pelvic inflammatory disease or infection of pelvic organs including the ovaries, fallopian tubes and uterus, is not commonly seen in teenager. However sexual relations can allow bacteria to travel to the fallopian tubes and cause salpingitis. This can lead to crippling pelvic inflammatory disease that can be acute to begin with (especially gonorrhea and chlamydia) and turn chromic eventually. Incapacitating dysmenorrhoea, if prolonged over years may need surgical excision of pre-sacral nerve that cuts of the pain carrying sensation from the pelvis and uterus in particular.

Active treatment with appropriate antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs can take care of the same. If a teenager is sexually active and in pain an ectopic pregnancy can mimic dysmenorrhoea and should be revealed to the parent and doctor.

Rarely an attack of appendicitis, twisted ovarian cyst, urinary calculus, ruptured corpus luteum cyst with pelvic haemorrhage may be mistaken for dysmenorrhoea.

Tender loving care from home to schools and from colleges to work places will help our young ladies tide over the tides of monthly not so charming days happily…

