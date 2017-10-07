FIFA WC magic mesmerises Goans

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

FATORDA

There was thrill and there was excitement when 12,329 football fans were left gasping as seven goals were scored in the first two matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda on Saturday.

History can be sweet or bitter. As fans in Goa sat through 180 minutes of football many were left to wonder the sparkle that football from four continents can produce in a day.

Germany and Costa Rica began the contest between Europe and South America. Both fought for the ball in different styles – one robust, the other with a dash of romanticism; but the former emerged victorious.

German football is known for speed, precision and mind power. They showed all elements in their 90 minutes.

Costa Rica was subtle. They tried to beat Germans’ physical superiority by playing from their heart. They flung themselves at the ball; ran and blocked their rivals with their bodies and sprang surprises with their occasional long balls, astounding the German defenders.

The first 20 minutes of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Goa were intense. The ball switched from one end to the other, interspersed with a couple of good saves and most importantly the people gathered started relishing a football treat.

The match between Germany and Costa Rica went to the wire. Both played good football with a lot of talent on display. When it appeared that both would take a point home, Germany proved their invincibility scoring the winner in the last minutes and Cost Rica paid for switching off during the last moments of the game.

Jaan Arpe was the star for Germany because he showed that he delivered what he is expected to without hesitancy – goals. When Jaan shot, the ball was either defended or entered the nets.

Costa Rica played more as a unit. They passed, dribbled, kept the ball on them as they moved forward and showed glimpses of football that leaves a fan on emotional highs or lows. Ronnier Bustamante, Jose Alfaro, Josue Abarca and Andres Gomez were three from the eleven who moved a lot and constantly tried to increase the tempo.

The goalkeepers from both teams – Luca Plogman of Germany and Ricardo Montenegro from Costa Rica – did justice to their role below the horizontal. Both showed fine anticipation and made some wonderful saves.

The second match between Iran from Asia and Guinea had its ups and downs too. But the football was relatively different. There were two more goals but the style was quaint with subtlety of the first lacking.

The boys from Iran – many who were part of the team during the U-16 AFC Cup in Goa – were physically stronger and their approach polished and that is what did not allow Guinea to intimidate them.

Guinea, on the other hand, though moving with flair, caved in to the Iranians in the second half and had to surrender the first three points to their rivals.

The number of spectators was more for the first match but the support was more vociferous in the second.