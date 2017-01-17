FIFA U-17 World Cup draw on July 7

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Sports Editor

PANAJI

The World Cup U-17 draw will take place on July 7 and the six States selected to be venues will be allotted their schedule and groups they are supposed to host. “It’s only after the draw that the selected States will be informed of the groups they will host,” Javier Ceppi, FIFA Tournament Director informed The Navhind Times over the phone.

“The draw will most probably be held in New Delhi and Local Organising Committees (LOC) members will be invited for the same,” added our source.

“The six States selected to host various stages of the FIFAU-17 World Cup in October will be informed their schedule by March 10,” Javier Ceppi said.

The FIFAU-17 World Cup torch will be launched on August 17 and it will cover the entire country. “A host of activities have been planned in India after the draw. The idea is to get the message to each and every nook and corner of the country,” Said our sources.

The World Cup anthem will be launched on September 6 . The FIFA legends match and the opening ceremony will be held on October 5. “There will be an official announcement of where the Opening ceremony is scheduled to be held, “said our sources. “ It will most probably be held in New Delhi because of the dignitaries that will be invited to declare the World Cup open,” stated another source. “It could be anyway,” added our sources.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup starts on October 6 and the finals are scheduled for October 28.

Goa, New Delhi, Kochi, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati are the six States selected.

Each of the selected States are expected to host the group matches and the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals venues arw expected to be announced by March 10.