Few things changed after I became a mother: Carol Gracias

Supermodel, actress and ex-Bigg boss contestant, Carol Gracias who recently judged the Goa auditions of a national level beauty pageant. In conversation with NT Buzz Carol speaks what it takes to be a mother and how models need to have in them a unique quality that makes them stand out from the rest

VENITA GOMES | NT BUZZ

Born in Mumbai, to Goan Catholic parents, Carol Gracias took up modeling as her career. In the year 1998 she won a sub-contest (Look Of The Year) in a beauty pageant for that year. She was also the first runner-up of reality show Bigg Boss season 1. Carol had also made her appearance in several Bollywood films like Being Cyrus, Bluffmaster and others. The gorgeous model recently became a mother to a baby boy.

Speaking about how her life changed after she became a mother, Carol says: “Being a mother changed a few things in me. Every day as a mother is tiring and rewarding at the same time. One can never shy away from challenges they have to face in their life. Every time I came across a mother I could see in them the grace and strength they had to build up a home.”

The main challenge every mother had to face was to bring up a good human and to mold her child into a decent and a well mannered person. “I recently shifted to Goa. I wanted to educate my son here. I wish to give him everything and bring him up in such a way that he is an example to the rest.”

Being part of the modeling industry for nearly 10 years, Carol feels that the industry has evolved over the years and is rapidly growing. She says: “With the influx of new talent coming into the industry beauty pageants and models hunts are growing and becoming more professional. Also, there are many new agencies which are helping youngsters to get the right direction for their talent.”

She adds: “I was very extremely happy to be part of the panel at the pageant this year. The talent here in Goa is extremely competitive, and this is a great platform for the upcoming talent in the fashion and film industry. I contestants were quite impressive. “

Advising those who wish to make modeling their career, she says: “New models today need to find their uniqueness. They need to have that one quality that separates them from the pack. Instead of following what everyone does, they need to explore that one quality and make their own niche. This will take them a long way and give them an identity. They also need to remember that this is a profession that requires good work ethics and respect of self.”