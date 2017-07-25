Few takers for schemes on pounds for stray animals 

PANAJI: There has been poor response from panchayats and municipalities to government schemes for constructing pounds for stray cattle and stray dogs.

Director of animal husbandry and veterinary services Dr Santosh Desai said that so far only 10 panchayats have availed the scheme on stray dog pounds. Only three applications from panchayats have been received by the directorate for putting up pounds for stray cattle.

Only 10 panchayats out of 190 have availed benefits for the scheme on stray dogs and three applications have been received for stray cattle pounds, he said.

“The Directorate of AH&VS is there to help put up cattle pounds provided the panchayats approach us to end the stray cattle menace in villages…,” Desai said.

Under the schemes 90 per cent subsidy for purchase of vehicle is given; 100 per cent grants is provided for construction of shed and Rs 5000 per sq met and 100 per cent grants is provided for appointment of doctors for salary of Rs 30,000 per month. 100 per cent grants is given for employing persons for catching stray dogs and Rs 75 for feeding the animal per day.

At least Rs 2000 is given for carrying out operations and Rs 2 lakh every year for carrying out survey, burial of dead animals and for microchips.

Till date we have released Rs 24 lakh approximately for the scheme on stray dog pounds, Desai said.