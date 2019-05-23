Felling of 400 trees in Sanguem to be probed

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the felling of some 400 areca nut trees at Verlem in Sanguem taluka allegedly by forest guards.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday at the Secretariat discussing the matter, which had been brought to his notice by Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar.

The meeting was attended by Gaonkar, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, principal chief conservator of forests Subhash Chandra, former minister Ramesh Tawadkar and others.

After holding thorough discussions on the felling of the trees, Sawant ordered an inquiry into it and sought a report by May 24.

A team led by the South Goa collector, the deputy collector, Sanguem, and the deputy superintendent of police for Quepem will probe the destruction of some 400 young areca nut trees.

The forest officials who directed the felling of the trees must be punished, Gaonkar demanded.

The area where the trees stood belongs to Prakash Gaonkar, Khushali Gaonkar and Prabhakar Gaonkar of Verlem.

The owners have already filed complaints with the Sanguem police, deputy collector office, the mamlatdar and the Netravali panchayat in connection with the case.

The Sanguem MLA said the Chief Minister has assured that he will convene another meeting on this matter on May 24 and will take action after going through the inquiry report.

Anguished by the wanton destruction of the trees, the villagers warned that they will come on road if no action is taken in the matter.