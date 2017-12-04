Felix, Piedade elected chief, deputy of CCMC

CURCHOREM: Councillors Felix Fernandes and Piedade Diniz were unanimously elected as the new chairperson and vice chairperson of Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) respectively.

A special meeting was convened on Tuesday to elect chairperson and vice chairperson. following resignations by Sushant Naik as chairperson and Sujata Naik as ex-vice chairperson respectively.

The meeting was presided over by chief officer of Cuncolim Municipal Council Shankar Gaonkar. The chief officer of CCMC Pramod Dessai and all the 14 councillors, and Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral were present on the occasion.

Later, speaking to media, the newly elected chairperson Felix Fernandes said that he is very thankful to the councillors, Curchorem MLA and his voters as due to their support and co-operation he could ascend the post.

He further said that he is aware of the various problems faced by the people in the CCMC area.

He said, “I will try my best to redress the grievances of the people. There are several projects which are underway and also some are to be started. My priority will be to expedite the work on these projects and complete them at the earliest.”

MLA Cabral congratulated the councilors for remaining united and electing the chairperson and the vice chairperson unanimously.

He said that he will provide a full cooperation to the council if the chairperson approaches him with any development work.

“The central government has sanctioned Rs 94 lakhs to the council as performance grants, and our government has already given Rs 5 crore to the council for carrying out development works,” he added.