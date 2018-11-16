Fed up with BJP, many grassroots workers to join GSM: Gaonkar

NT NETWORK

Stating that its pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for the 2017 state assembly election was a big mistake, the Goa Suraksha Manch on Thursday said that presently, there is no sympathy wave for the ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the state, and many of the grassroots-level BJP workers, who are fed up with the party’s recent activities, are all set to join the GSM, especially as Subhash Velingkar has decided to join active politics.

The GSM president Atmaram Gaonkar, addressing a press conference in the city said that a grand mahamelava has been organised at Swami Vivekanand Hall, Porvorim on November 18, during the morning session, to felicitate Velingkar on his decision to take a plunge into the electoral politics.

“This mahamelava will also discuss the future course of political activities of the GSM as well as discuss the mahasabha to be organised in Panaji in the near future, which will be attended by 5,000 to 7,000 people,” he added.

Speaking further, Gaonkar said that the GSM will contest the next assembly election in Goa from many constituencies, including Panaji. “Many people from the state BJP cadre, with whom we have good relations will work for us in this election,” he observed, informing that these individuals are tired of the BJP’s one-point programme of power and self-centeredness, besides infighting in the party between the leaders and party workers.

The GSM also stated that had the Chief Minister resigned from his position, after detection of his illness, he would have gained more respect. “Now, of course, there is no sympathy wave for him, and if at all it exists, then it is from the casino owners and agents of commercial sex workers,” the party stated.

The GSM chief also stated that the folly of the GSM in joining hands with the MGP, for the 2017 state assembly polls, was understood just before the election, however it was too late by then to sever the ties. “The MGP then threw to the wind all its values and joined hands with the BJP to form the government, in turn supporting government grants to the primary English schools and backing the immoral casinos,” he noted, mentioning that there will be no more GSM-MGP alliance in the future.