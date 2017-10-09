Feast of Our Lady of Rosary celebrated at Carmelite Monastery

NT BUZZ

The feast of Our Lady of Rosary saw several devotees flocking to the Carmelite Monastery, Margao on October 7. The celebrations began with the Holy Mass, followed by adoration, rosary and family blessing. The feast and the dedication of the month of October to the Holy Rosary goes back to the famous Battle of Lepanto (October 7, 1571) where the Catholic soldiers with their undying faith in Mother Mary prayed for strength to win over their enemies, and emerged victorious.