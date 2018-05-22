Feast of National Award Winning Films at ESG

23 films that have won the National Award this year will be screened from May 25 to June 7 at the 2018 National Award Winning Film Festival. Film lovers will get a golden opportunity to watch an array of critically acclaimed regional films- best of Indian cinema that don’t get their due. NT BUZZ gets you the details

A feast of films awaits movie lovers in the state, starting this Friday, May 25. The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) in association with the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) is organising the 2018 National Award Winning Film Festival till June 7, 2018 at Maquinez Palace, Panaji. During this period, a bouquet of 23 films will be screened which includes regional films that have won the National Award this year. The festival will be inaugurated in the presence of actress, Sonali Kulkarni and film directors, Prasad Oak and Nagraj Manjule at 6 p.m. at Auditorium 1, Maquinez Palace.

Kaacha Limbu which won the award for the Best Regional Film (Marathi) directed by Prasad Oak starring Sonali Kulkarni, while Pavasacha Nibandha a non feature film directed by Nagraj Manjule which won the award for Best Audiography will be screened on the inaugural day.

Apart from that, some other prominent films are to be screened during the 14-day festival – Village Rockstars (Assamese) which won the Golden Lotus for the Best Film and garnered rave review from across the globe, Bhayanakam (Malayalam) the World War II story of a postman for which Jayaraj won the Best Director, Mom (Best Actress Sridevi), Nagarkirtan, the Bengali film which won 4 awards including Best Actor for Riddhi Sen and also a Special Jury Prize, Irada (Best supporting actress Divya Dutta) and Newton (Best Hindi film and Special Jury prize for Pankaj Tripathi). The best of regional films of the year like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Malayalam, which also won Fahadh Faasil the Best Supporting actor), DHH (Gujarati), Hello RC (Oriya) Mayurakshi (Bengali), Ishu (Assamese), To Let (Tamil), Gazi (Telugu), Hebbettu Ramakka (Kannada) will also be screened during the festival.

Film lovers will also get a unique opportunity to watch films from languages like Jasari (Sinjar), Tulu (Paddayi), Ladakhi (Walking With the Wind) all of which won the Best Regional Film award. Mhorkya (Marathi) which won the Best Children’s film will also be screened. All films will have English sub titles.

In all, over 20 films will be screened with four Malayalam and three each of Hindi and Marathi with the other languages contributing the rest. The screening of the films on weekdays will be at 6.30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sundays at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. The screening is open to all on first come first serve basis. However, since some of the films have an Adult certificate, the entry will strictly depend on the censor rating of the film.