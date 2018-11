NT BUZZ

The annual feast of Mae Dos Pobres (Our Lady of the Poor) was celebrated on Sunday with great pomp and gaiety at The Jesus Mary and Joseph church, Nuvem. Fr Macson Colaco, in-charge of the pastoral ministry at Patriarchal Seminary of Rachol was the main celebrant for the high mass besides along with other co-celebrants. In his sermon Fr Macscon spoke about the importance of faith, describing Mother Mary, a mother of great faith.