Fearing dissent, govt relents on administrative powers to Cabral

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Unnerved by the strong objections from some ministers, the government on Thursday rectified the circular that concentrated all administrative powers in the hands of the Power Minister Nilesh Cabral.

The new circular states that all the files, correspondence and all other matters addressed or marked to the Power Minister, pertaining to the business of government allocated to him shall hereinafter be addressed to and will be dealt with at the office of the Power Minister at chamber no 105, 1st floor of ministerial block, Porvorim.

Cabral, who was inducted in the cabinet on September 24, holds portfolios of Power, Non-Conventional Energy and Law and Judiciary and is allotted chamber in the ministers’ block that was earlier allotted to the former minister Francis D’Souza.

It may be recalled that many ministers had taken strong objection to the circular issued by the under secretary (General Administration-I), Varsha Naik, on November 13 which stated that all secretaries/additional secretaries/joint secretaries/under secretaries to the government/secretariat/departments/head of departments/officers/corporations /autonomous bodies are hereby directed that all the correspondence, files and all other official matters be addressed and diverted to the office of the Power Minister. It was also stated that the circular was issued with the approval of the Chief Secretary.

The strong objection by the ministers prompted the Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma to withdraw the circular and accordingly on Thursday, GAD issued a fresh circular superseding the earlier circular.

Reacting to the earlier circular on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai had said that it clearly appears from the language of the text that

Cabral has been given the charge of administration.

It is learnt that the ministers were agitated over the November 13 circular giving administrative powers to Power Minister Cabral, who is junior in the cabinet of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who could not attend office almost for last three months due to his prolonged illness.

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, who is a senior in the cabinet after Parrikar, was expecting the administrative charge whereas other ministers are awaiting additional portfolios as promised by the Chief Minister.

Though the circular is rectified, it has already caused suspicion in minds of some ministers over the intentions of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.