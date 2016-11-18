Maria Fernandes

The reasons for young children to get frightened when alone, especially at night and in the dark are varied. Most imagine all types if scary creatures or ghosts are in the cupboard or under the bed waiting to come out, once mom or dad leaves the room. The fear of darkness or nyctophobia as it is called, is common in small children and soon disappears as time passes and they grow older. However some carry it into their adulthood and handling this fear with sensitivity and patience when the child is small is crucial.

“I have just one son and to say he is fearful of the dark would be putting it lightly. He is nine and yet every night I have to put him to bed in his room. Once he falls asleep I move out but more often than not he is back in our room in the middle of the night,” says Diane Suarez. Another parent says: “My daughter refuses to sleep alone and whatever I say or do cannot change her mind. In fact she starts sobbing uncontrollably when I insist she has to do so and my husband and I have resigned ourselves to the fact that she will be a constant presence in our bedroom.”

“Children’s fear of the dark usually begins around age three. They tend to be afraid of unfamiliar things that they don’t understand or can’t control. Very young children can’t separate reality from fantasy, and when they can’t see what’s around them, their vivid and active imaginations go to work. This means they may believe that once the light is switched off, the monsters hiding in the room are all going to come out and do bad things. This fear is also augmented by parents when they threaten locking their child up in the dark as a form of punishment, etc,” says psychologist, Minnie Aurora.

Parents most often ignore or make fun of their children’s night-time fears. They believe it to be silly, something that will go away. “However, this does not always happen, and children carry this fear well into adulthood, by which time it develops into a phobia. It makes sense to tackle this fear right now,” says Aurora.

So how does this fear come about?

Children’s very active imagination is influenced by things they see and hear throughout the day. Television shows and videos they have watched, or stories they have heard may seem innocent enough during the day, but at night they trigger scary memories. “At night-time there are a few distractions to keep their minds occupied, and their young brains go into overdrive in the darkness. Suddenly, the shadow in the corner is the witch they saw in a movie, or the noise in the passage is a bad guy or kidnapper coming to get them. For them these apparitions are very real and frightening,” says Aurora.

The best way to conquer such dread is to discuss a child’s fears with them. “Talk about things that they seem to be afraid of. Making children talk about their fears empowers them and often helps them feel better. Show them you understand but don’t necessarily share them,” says Aurora.

“I would explain that there are no things such as monsters and every time we entered a dark room, I would then put on the light and show my daughter there was no one in the room as she had imagined. Initially I would accompany her every time she went to a dark room but slowly and steadily she overcame the fear,” says parent, Sudha Mandre. Another parent suggest keeping a low wattage light on in the room and says: “Children do not like entering a dark room so having a bedside lamp which they can switch on when required helps to reduce their fear.”

Many parents are also of the opinion that keeping a watch on what children view on TV is very much needed. “Make sure their television viewing habits and reading materials are appropriate to their age. News footage, movies or scary books can easily frighten a child,” says Aurora.

Lastly, there are lots of books you can read with your children about fear of the dark. “My younger son was very afraid of the dark and two books that helped were ‘The Dark, Dark Night’ by M Christina Butler and ‘Can’t You Sleep, Little Bear?’ by Martin Waddell. These stories are not only simple but the pictures too help children connect and overcome their fear,” says Renzee DeSa a mother from Cuncolim.

Seeing through your child’s eyes by remembering your own childhood and what frightened you and what comforted you, will also give you a clue as to how to go about taking care of your child’s fear.