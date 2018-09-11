FDA won’t carry out continuous checks on fish

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that carrying out continuous FDA checks on incoming fish-laden trucks at state borders is not possible due to the inadequate manpower, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the food and drugs administration will soon begin to conduct random checks at the borders and also in the local fish market.

“FDA’s job is not restricted to monitor fish quality. There are other areas where the department needs to focus, and we don’t have the required strength. I have moved a file, seeking the Chief Minister’s permission for random surprise checks for adulterants in fresh fish at the borders, local markets and also in restaurants,” Rane said while interacting with media persons on

the sidelines of the function held in Panaji to launch 181 universal helpline number for the women in distress.

In view of the festive season, samples of food products, including sweets, will also be drawn from restaurants, local markets by the FDA for analysis so as to ensure that food items are safe for human consumption.

When questioned as to why currently fish testing for formalin and other chemicals are stopped at the borders, he said, “We have not stopped. The staff deployed at the borders wants leave for the Ganesh Chaturthi.”

He said the fish traders dealing with the import of fish must obtain the licence/registration from the FDA in next 15 days. if they fail to do so necessary action against them will be initiated by the government.

Rane launched 181 universal women helpline number for women in distress in Goa.

However, this service will be operationalised on September 17, 2018.

The helpline, an initiative of the department of women and child, aims at rescuing the vulnerable women and providing them counselling, medical and legal aid.

This service will be handled by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute and monitored by the women and child department.

“Suicide cases have been on the rise in Goa due to the lack of timely psychological support. The 181 helpline has been aimed at providing counselling, guidance, information and also to help in various threatening situations,” Rane said.

On the occasion, the Health Minister also launched two four-wheelers which will be used in rescuing or shifting the women in distress.

Meanwhile, the state government has signed a contract with GVK EMRI extending the 108 ambulance service for another 10 years.