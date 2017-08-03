FDA stops operations at Mapusa hotel, institute canteen over hygiene issue

MAPUSA: Officials of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Thursday conducted an inspection at an institute canteen in Assagao and a hotel in Mapusa and subsequently issued directions to the contractors to stop operations as both the premises were being run in unhygienic conditions.

The FDA team led by senior food safety officer Rajiv Korde and including food safety officers Flavia D’Souza, Madhav Kavlekar, Atul Dessai, Shruti Pilarnekar and staff Pradeep Parsekar Thursday morning conducted an inspection of the canteen of M/s Agnel Institute of Technology and Design at Assagao.

On inspection, it was found that the canteen, which catered to around 600 students of the institute, was being run in an unhygienic condition by canteen contractor Reshma Tivrekar. The FDA team also found that the canteen was being run without a food licence. The officials immediately directed the contractor to stop operating the canteen.

Principal of the institution assured the FDA team that all the compliance procedures will be followed in the interest of students’ health.

Later, the FDA team conducted an inspection at Hotel Panchganga located at the Mapusa Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) bus stand. The team directed hotel contractor Mahesh Narvekar to undertake repairs of the hotel’s soak pit, which was found overflowing leading to a foul smell around the premises thus causing inconvenience to the commuters on the bus stand.

It may be recalled that two months back, FDA officials had inspected the same hotel premises and directed the contractor to look into 13 major issues at the hotel which could cause serious food hazards. The issues included broken ceiling, no water filter, no provision of dustbins, and washing of utensils by dipping them in dirty reused water.

The FDA team on Thursday found that the hotel contractor had not complied with the directions issued to him earlier. Hence, he was directed to stop operations at the hotel until he complies with all the requirements.

Interacting with mediapersons, Narvekar said, “I have contacted officials of KTC, which is the owner of the premises, to undertake the necessary work and the officials have assured that they would look into it.”