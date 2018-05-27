FDA shuts down illegal packaged drinking water unit at Assagao

PANAJI: Food and Drug Administration officials have closed down a packaged drinking water unit at Assagao in Bardez taluka for operating without mandatory licences.

An FDA team raided the packaged drinking water unit – M/S Krishna Food and Beverages – which had been operating from House no 279/1, Sakol Waddo, Assagao.

The team found that the unit had been operating in unhygienic conditions and had no requisite licence from the FDA for operating the unit.

It was also observed that the packaged drinking water from the said unit had been distributed to various hotels in Mapusa and Calangute.

The FDA officials said the unit is owned by Ladu Ram, and the house where operations were being carried out belongs to one Rajendra Naik.

“The FDA has issued notice to the firm under Section 31 of the Food Safety Act for operating without licence and also inspection notice for operating under unhygienic conditions. They have been directed to stop the operations forthwith and not to resume the activities till such time licence is obtained from this directorate,” the press release issued by the FDA said.

The FDA team also seized material for further investigation and legal action.

The raiding team comprised food safety officers Shivdas Naik, Rajaram Patil and Shailesh Shenvi.

The FDA had recently warned of stern action against food business operators if they were found violating the rules and operating business without mandatory licence.