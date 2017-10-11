FDA seizes unsafe ‘mawa’ worth Rs 2 lakh

MAPUSA: In view of upcoming Diwali festival, Food and Drugs Administration on Wednesday conducted a raid at Colvale and seized unsafe ‘mawa’ weighing 1,300 kg, worth Rs 2 lakh. The FDA officials will initiate action under Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and rules against the defaulter.

On Wednesday, a FDA official team led by senior food safety officer Rajiv Korde along with Madhav Kavlekar, Atul Dessai, Shruti Pilarnekar, Arjun Naik and Sudhakar Parsekar conducted a surprise raid on a house at Ghotnecho Wal at Colvale where around 42 bags of unsafe ‘mawa’ weighing 30 kgs each were seized.

Sources informed that it was brought as ‘barfi’ and used as ‘mawa’ for preparing sweets.

During the raid, FDA officials found ‘mawa’ added with vegetable oil, preservatives and colouring substance which is not permitted.

FDA officials informed that ‘mawa’ bags did not bear date of manufacture and were not stored in refrigerated condition in the house.

Officials informed that the price of ‘mawa’ made of pure milk is around Rs 350 per kg, however, spurious ‘mawa’ is sold and used for preparing sweets at the cost of Rs 120 only.

When contacted senior food safety officer Rajiv Korde, he informed that “acting on reliable information the raid was conducted and we seized around 1,300 kgs ‘mawa’ worth Rs 2 lakh.”

He further informed that “similar raids will be undertaken in the state in view of upcoming Diwali festival.”