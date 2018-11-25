FDA proving to be ‘toothless’ food safety watchdog

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state food and drugs administration is proving to be a complete failure and a ‘toothless’ food safety watchdog, as it does not have crucial facilities to test food and food items in its laboratory at Bambolim.

The FDA has for months been facing the heat over handling of the ‘formalin in fish’ row and its failure to restore the confidence of the common people in the safety of the fish sold in state markets. Doubts have been raised over its facilities to test the quality of fish, as the food safety watchdog in the state came out with confusing reports over the presence of formalin in fish.

Though the state FDA teams that raided consignments of fish arriving from other states found the presence of formalin, FDA director Jyoti Sardessai released reports that were contrary to the findings of the raiding teams.

The reports also said the formalin found in fish was within the permissible limits, a claim which was later rebutted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India officials.

The department later imposed a ban on fish imports but lifted it after a little over a fortnight. It put in place a mechanism to check the quality of fish imported into the state and released reports that claimed that the fish was free from formalin.

The FDA’s claim was however proven wrong by a fishermen’s association from Karnataka which sends consignments to Goa: the body admitted that the fish was indeed laced with formalin.

Members of Malpe Fishermen’s Association, an organisation based at Malpe in Udupi district of Karnataka, admitted that formalin – a cancer-causing agent – was used to preserve fish.

Malpe is a major fishing harbour from where a large number of consignments of fish are imported into Goa.

According to a news report published in ‘Business Standard’ recently, the USA shrimp industry has tagged imports from India as unhealthy. It is pertinent to note that the US imports a large quantity of shrimps from the Indian states, from where Goa imports the shrimps and exports them.

“The influx of Indian shrimp in the US market causes several health and safety concerns. The US FDA has reported an absurdly high number of refusals of shrimp import from India for containing traces of salmonella,” states the report.

Salmonella poisoning is often linked to contaminated water or foods and can cause food-borne infection called salmonellosis.

The functioning of the FDA came under cloud yet again when it emerged that the food safety watchdog has no facilities to test the presence of pesticide residues in fruits and vegetables.

The department initially had failed to utilise the ‘electronic milk adulteration tester’ machine, which had been made available to the state by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in July 2017. However, after it was highlighted by this daily about the same, the FDA officials claimed that milk samples were tested using this machine. But it has failed to provide any documents supporting its claim.

It has now emerged that the FDA is not equipped to identify the source of different kinds of meat and check its quality. This has raised grave concerns over the quality and safety of meat available in the local markets, restaurants and other eateries.

Sources said the FDA has the facility only to conduct preliminary tests on meat like checking for its freshness, odour, and sources of microbial contaminants. However, it has no forensic facilities to ascertain the source of the different kinds of meat.

Goans have for long been consuming vegetables milk and meat, which are brought from Maharashtra and Karnataka and sold in the state markets. However, the imports of food items raise apprehensions about the safety of the products and their long-term effect on the health of the people.

The FDA, which issues notices and shuts down commercial establishments for failing to meet the standards of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, has failed to address its own shortcomings.

The state health department is banking on the Export Inspection Agency and the Quality Council of India to set up a food testing laboratory. Although it zeroed in on these two agencies, the state government has not taken up any concrete step towards this goal for over the last one month.

An EIA official had said that after acquiring the premises they will take at least six months to set up their full-fledged laboratory in Goa.

It appears that till the EIA and the QCI set up their base in Goa the consumers will have to wait for the confirmation about the quality and safety of food and food items.